Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Bank of America

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.94 on Monday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.