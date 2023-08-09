Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,397,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

