Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXGBY. Handelsbanken raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.