Hilda Harris Piell Sells 4,477 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $205.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average of $185.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CME Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.70.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

