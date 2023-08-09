Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $9.26. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 2,688,217 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $91,544.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,747 shares in the company, valued at $23,486.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $73,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,824 shares of company stock worth $2,447,591. Insiders own 31.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

