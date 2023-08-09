Hims & Hers Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 13,265 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 364% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,858 call options.

Several research firms have commented on HIMS. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $83,932.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 454,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $656,748.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,696.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 4,041,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 721,597 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

