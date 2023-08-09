Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,305 shares of company stock worth $15,656,808. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

