Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,305 shares of company stock worth $15,656,808. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.