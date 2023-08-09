Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANM) Stock Price Down 1%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.53 and last traded at $20.60. 28,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 20,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

