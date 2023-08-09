Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HII opened at $226.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

