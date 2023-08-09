iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Lowered to C$95.00 at CIBC

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Desjardins cut shares of iA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$80.75.

iA Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$88.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$67.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.31. The company has a market cap of C$9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.19 by C($0.11). iA Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 9.4507187 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total value of C$624,635.90. In related news, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total value of C$201,536.54. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total transaction of C$624,635.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,260,418. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

