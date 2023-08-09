iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$100.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Desjardins cut iA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$80.75.

Get iA Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iA Financial

iA Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

IAG stock opened at C$88.93 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$67.43 and a twelve month high of C$93.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.31.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.19 by C($0.11). iA Financial had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 9.4507187 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total value of C$624,635.90. In related news, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total transaction of C$201,536.54. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total transaction of C$624,635.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,260,418. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.