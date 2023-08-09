ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $223.04

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $223.04 and traded as high as $255.48. ICON Public shares last traded at $255.24, with a volume of 495,369 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.40 and a 200-day moving average of $223.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1,254.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter worth $123,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

