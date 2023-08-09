Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CEO Peter Salzmann Sells 101,339 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 101,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $2,202,096.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,488.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Salzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09.

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Immunovant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at about $1,320,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 21.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Immunovant by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

