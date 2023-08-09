Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.82. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $91.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.