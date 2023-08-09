Industrial Alliance Securities Boosts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective boosted by Industrial Alliance Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.44.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta stock opened at C$13.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

