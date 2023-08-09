Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 143,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,682,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Eyewear

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

