Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Stock Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,322 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of UAUG opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

