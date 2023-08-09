Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Inogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Inogen Stock Performance

INGN opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. Inogen has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $32.01.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $83.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.20 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 447.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 553,609 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inogen by 28.7% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 492,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,687,000. Arboretum Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

