Insider Buying: Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CEO Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,951.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Paradise also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Andrew Paradise purchased 7,867 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,537.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Andrew Paradise bought 67,132 shares of Skillz stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $698,172.80.

Skillz stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $43.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.40). Skillz had a negative net margin of 145.87% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillz by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,707,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 460,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 2,800,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $48,225,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,619,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 2,220,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,657,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 102,843 shares during the period. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Skillz in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

