Insider Buying: The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Director Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AES Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AES

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AES by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,313,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36,832 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 289,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

