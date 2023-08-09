Insider Buying: The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Director Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AES Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
AES Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of AES
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AES by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,313,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36,832 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 289,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AES
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.