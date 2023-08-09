Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $469,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,047.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

