Insider Selling: Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CAO Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $529,063.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AIZ stock opened at $143.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $172.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

Several analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Assurant by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

