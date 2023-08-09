Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) EVP Sells 9,700 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.