Insider Selling: Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) COO Sells 1,111 Shares of Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

CHRD stock opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $164.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.78.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,631,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen downgraded Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

