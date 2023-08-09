Insider Selling: Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) COO Sells 3,630 Shares of Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) COO Charles J. Rimer sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $580,836.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,022,378.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $164.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.78.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.88.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

