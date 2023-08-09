Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells 125,346 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) Director Laura Desmond sold 125,346 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $4,209,118.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,204.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

On Friday, August 4th, Laura Desmond sold 32,654 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $1,108,603.30.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $425,265.95.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $415,765.58.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $399,518.93.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 2.6 %

DoubleVerify stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $42.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.