Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells 32,654 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) Director Laura Desmond sold 32,654 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $1,108,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,460.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Laura Desmond sold 125,346 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $4,209,118.68.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $443,600.64.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $425,265.95.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $415,765.58.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $399,518.93.

Shares of DV stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.93 and a beta of 0.89.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

