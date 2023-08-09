Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Sells 6,750 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $877,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,601.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lauren Cooks Levitan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $257,400.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.87 and a twelve month high of $137.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

