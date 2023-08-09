Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CAO Sells 43,750 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CAO Jian Cheng sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $1,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EXPI opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.50 and a beta of 2.73.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). eXp World had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after buying an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,517 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 23.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,434,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,275,000 after purchasing an additional 845,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 55,166 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

