Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells 12,192 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 12,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $807,110.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,501 shares in the company, valued at $13,008,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Mark Evan Jones sold 24,197 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $1,603,777.16.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 9,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $564,564.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $76.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

