Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells 12,192 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 12,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $807,110.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,501 shares in the company, valued at $13,008,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 4th, Mark Evan Jones sold 24,197 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $1,603,777.16.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 9,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $564,564.00.
- On Friday, May 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.
Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $76.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goosehead Insurance
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- What is a SEC Filing?
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.