Insider Selling: Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) CAO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 2.3 %

LOPE opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 453.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

