Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $738,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,226.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.1 %

IRM stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 190.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

