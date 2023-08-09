Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) General Counsel Sells 4,310 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.