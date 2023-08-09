Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CFO Sells 1,894 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $696.00 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $639.57 and a 200-day moving average of $558.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $14,424,035,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

