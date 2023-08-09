Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,358.33, for a total value of $9,537,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,268.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eugene James Bredow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Eugene James Bredow sold 418 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,760.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,348.76 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,816.55 and a 1 year high of $6,474.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6,125.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5,694.69.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $123.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

