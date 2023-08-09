Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CEO Sells 418 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total value of $2,641,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $11,698,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 7th, Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,358.33, for a total transaction of $9,537,495.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,348.76 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,816.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6,474.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6,125.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5,694.69.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $123.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 22,694.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,321,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

