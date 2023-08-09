Insider Selling: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $835,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,993.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jose Rafael Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $1,655,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 7,472 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $252,105.28.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OFG opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.05.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,120,000 after acquiring an additional 703,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,373,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,853,000 after acquiring an additional 386,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 372,086 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,673,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 306,065 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

