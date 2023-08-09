Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells 200 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

ORLY stock opened at $929.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $933.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $888.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

