Insider Selling: Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Sells 8,312 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Polaris Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PII opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PII. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

