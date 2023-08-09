Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells 18,153 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $491,946.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,564,943 shares in the company, valued at $150,809,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRVA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,553,000 after purchasing an additional 692,865 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,423,000 after buying an additional 2,084,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,977,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,852,000 after buying an additional 408,843 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 47.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,393,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after buying an additional 1,095,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

