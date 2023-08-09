Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total value of $156,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,994.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SSD opened at $155.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $166.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.83.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

