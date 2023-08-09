Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roger Dankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:SSD opened at $155.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $166.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

