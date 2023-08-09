Insider Selling: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells 46,761 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 46,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total value of £14,028.30 ($17,927.54).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Thomas Spain sold 44,994 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35), for a total value of £12,148.38 ($15,525.09).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

Shares of STAF stock opened at GBX 32.10 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £53.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,605.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.38. Staffline Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25.11 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 48.90 ($0.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

