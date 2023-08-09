Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) CAO Sells 3,530 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

