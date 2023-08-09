Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells 31,933 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $95.08.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Timken by 81.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,991 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Timken by 490.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 573,172 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.