Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,636.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.43. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

