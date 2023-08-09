Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,636.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TTM Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.43. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
