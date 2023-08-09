Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,512,911 shares in the company, valued at $50,712,776.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Raju Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,100.00.
- On Monday, June 5th, Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $1,030,800.00.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance
VTYX stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $47.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTYX. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VTYX
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ventyx Biosciences
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.