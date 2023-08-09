Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $465,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,236,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $453,200.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.59.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.96 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Yelp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 221.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

