Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $69.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,492 shares of company stock worth $324,174. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTLA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

